MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $514.00 at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $499.00 to $514.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $508.25.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $474.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.