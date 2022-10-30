MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

MYRG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.