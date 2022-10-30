NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 719,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

