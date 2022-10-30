NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) were down 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 67,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 129,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.