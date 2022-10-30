NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) were down 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 67,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 129,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

