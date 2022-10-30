Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $244.57 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.08.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.