Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.76. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

