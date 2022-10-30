Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.44.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

