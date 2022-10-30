Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

