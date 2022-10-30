Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

