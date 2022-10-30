Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,280 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $305.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

