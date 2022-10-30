Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.