Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

