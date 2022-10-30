Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

