Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.