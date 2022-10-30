Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,063,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

