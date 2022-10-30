Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 536.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

