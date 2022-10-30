Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,277,000 after acquiring an additional 671,788 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 158,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.