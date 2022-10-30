Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

