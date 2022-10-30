Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,634 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Teradyne by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

TER opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

