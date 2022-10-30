Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 43.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

