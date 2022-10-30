Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,385 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

