Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

