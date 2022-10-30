Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $177.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

