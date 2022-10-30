Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

