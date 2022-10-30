Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,121.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,632 shares of company stock worth $9,460,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.96.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

