Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 60.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Agree Realty by 37.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 120,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.35 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

