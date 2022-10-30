Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $87,653,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

