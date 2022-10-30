Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after buying an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

