Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

