Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

