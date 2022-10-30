NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 348 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $568.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.64. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.