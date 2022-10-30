NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,386 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

