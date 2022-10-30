NorthRock Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,022 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.19 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 305.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.