NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VB opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

