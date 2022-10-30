NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 590.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

PLM opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.67. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.