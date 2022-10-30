NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

