O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
