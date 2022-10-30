Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Olin Trading Up 3.6 %

OLN stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Analysts expect that Olin will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

