OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Shares Down 5.8%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.79). 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.83 million and a PE ratio of 865.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.