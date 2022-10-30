Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

