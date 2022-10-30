Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Down 0.7%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 7,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 301,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Paltalk Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
Featured Articles
