Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

