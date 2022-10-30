Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

