Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Up 2.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.94. 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.
Principal Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
