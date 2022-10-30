Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Up 2.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.94. 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000.

