Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.96. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

