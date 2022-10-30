Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $311.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.96.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

