Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.46 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.