Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.46 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

