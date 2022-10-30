Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of IVOL opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

