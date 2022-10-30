Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 227,149 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

