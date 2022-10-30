Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

RRC opened at $27.13 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

