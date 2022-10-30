Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group



Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

