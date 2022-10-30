Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
RAVE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.